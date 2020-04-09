Easter Traditions That Still Can Be Done At Home

Everyone's been worried the lockdown would cancel Easter. But a new poll asked people to name their favorite Easter traditions. And almost all of them are things you'll still be able to do.

Here's the Top 10...

1. Making Easter dinner.

2. An Easter egg hunt with the family.

3. Eating candy.

4. Taking family photos.

5. Dying Easter eggs.

6. Making Easter baskets.

7. Visiting your extended family. This one WILL require a video chat this year.

8. Going to church. A lot of them are holding online services instead.

9. Photos with the Easter Bunny... Again, a videoconference and you can actaully TRACK him at TrackEasterBunny.com

10. Easter arts and crafts.

