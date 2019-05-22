Each State's Signature Snack Food

What are the signature SNACKS for Missouri and Illinois?

May 22, 2019
Tim Convy

Buzzfeed just put together a list of the snack food that every state is known for.

Missouri gets TOASTED RAVIOLI, and Illinois gets POPCORN.

A lot of the other picks are hard to argue with, like French fries for Idaho . . . Whoopie Pies for Maine . . . fried cheese curds for Wisconsin . . . salt water taffy for New Jersey . . . chips and salsa for Texas . . . and Jell-O for Utah.

