Each State's Most Popular Cocktail

A new study looked at Google trends over the past 30 days to figure out what cocktail people in each state have been disproportionately searching for.

There are some popular drinks that come up in a bunch of states . . . like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and margaritas.

There are also a few that I'm not sure required Googling . . . like, did so many people in MISSOURI REALLY need to Google "gin and tonic" to find out the recipe? It's IN THE NAME.

And finally, a special shout-out to the people of Iowa, West Virginia, and Maryland who are looking to make Kamikazes. That's hardcore for home drinking.

