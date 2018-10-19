Dunkin' Dress Up Contest

Dunkin' Donuts is holding a contest this Halloween where you can win $1,000 and a year's worth of coffee if you dress up like Dunkin' Donuts. What does that entail? That's up to you, and the more creative you are, the better your chances.

You can enter the contest by posting a photo of yourself anytime between now and November 1st in your Dunkin' Donuts costume using the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest.

