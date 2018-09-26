Dunkin' Donuts Becomes Dunkin'

Dunkin' Donuts just officially changed its name to DUNKIN'.

September 26, 2018
Tim Convy

Yesterday, Dunkin' Donuts announced they're officially changing their name to just "Dunkin'."  No more "Donuts."

And it's pretty obvious why:  They don't really make much money from their donuts, so they want to de-emphasize them and make it clear it's not all they do.

They'll still sell donuts, but since they make almost two-thirds of their revenue from COFFEE and other drinks, that's their REAL focus. 

