Dunkin' Donuts Becomes Dunkin'

Yesterday, Dunkin' Donuts announced they're officially changing their name to just "Dunkin'." No more "Donuts."

And it's pretty obvious why: They don't really make much money from their donuts, so they want to de-emphasize them and make it clear it's not all they do.

They'll still sell donuts, but since they make almost two-thirds of their revenue from COFFEE and other drinks, that's their REAL focus.

Click Here to see more.