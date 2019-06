A new survey asked people whether a bunch of drinks are better with or without ice, and there are some surprising answers...

1. Lemonade . . . 86% say it's better with ice.

2. Soda . . . 77% like it with ice.

3. Water . . . 71%.

4. Whiskey . . . 65%.

5. Coffee . . . 48%.

6. White wine . . . 28%.

7. Orange juice . . . 11%.

8. Red wine . . . 6%.

9. Milk . . . 5%.

10. Beer . . . 4%.

