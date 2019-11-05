Drinking Water On Planes

A new study found you really shouldn't go anywhere near the WATER on planes.

The researchers found that only three of the 11 major airlines in this country have water onboard their planes that's safe to drink: Alaska, Allegiant, and Hawaiian.

The two airlines with the worst water are JetBlue and, of course, Spirit.

They all serve bottled water to drink, but that's not the only time you come into contact with water on a flight.

So the people behind the study say you should avoid drinking the coffee or tea on board and instead of washing your hands in the airplane bathroom, use hand sanitizer.

