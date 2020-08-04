Don't Rinse Dishes Before Putting Them In A Dishwasher

Here's why rinsing dishes before you put them into the dishwasher makes them LESS clean.

August 4, 2020
Tim Convy
According to a cleaning expert in Australia, you should stop rinsing dishes before you put them in the dishwasher because that could make them wind up LESS clean.

Here's why...

Most modern dishwashers have sensors that figure out just how dirty the dishes are, and then adjust things like water temperature and jet pressure to match.

So when you rinse off your dishes, even though they're still pretty dirty, the dishwasher senses that they're clean and only uses a light wash.

The advice:  Instead of rinsing them, you should scrape off solid food before you load the dishes, but that's it. 

