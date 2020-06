Domino's in Australia just shared a "hack" for reheating pizza in the microwave so it doesn't become soggy: You just need to put a glass of water next to it in the microwave.

The water helps the base of the pizza stay crispy but lets the cheese melt.

Heat up a slice for 30 to 45 seconds, and you'll have leftover pizza that isn't soggy.

Click Here to see more.