Do You Drink More Coffee Than These Famous People?

Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Other Famous People?

Do you drink more or less coffee every day than these famous people?

1. Elon Musk, two cups a day. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has also said that his caffeine intake included an unhealthy amount of Diet Coke back in the day.

2. Richard Branson, 20 cups . . . of tea. Tea has a LOT less caffeine than coffee, but 20 cups of it would still give you the same amount of caffeine as TWO Venti coffees at Starbucks.

3. Mark Zuckerberg, zero. He's said in the past he doesn't like caffeine.

4. David Letterman, "way too much." In a 1994 interview with "Esquire", he famously said, quote, "If it weren't for the coffee, I'd have no identifiable personality whatsoever."

5. Heidi Klum, one latte.

6. Director David Lynch, upwards of seven cups a day when he was brainstorming ideas for movies and TV shows.

7. Theodore Roosevelt, supposedly one GALLON per day, according to his son.

