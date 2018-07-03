"Discontinued" Fast Food Items That Still Exist

There's plenty of discontinued fast food items that we wish could come back. If you're willing to look, though, there's quite a few that you can actually still enjoy today like...

Popeyes' Onion Rings... New Orleans

Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Biscuit... Champaign, Springfield, Decatur, and Chicago

McDonald's Biscuits and Gravy... Michigan and Tennessee

Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets... Illinois and Texas

Sonic Drive-In's Pickle O's... Ask for them, and they may still have them at many locations

Taco Bell's Salsa Verde... Walmart

Click Here to see more.