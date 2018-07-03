"Discontinued" Fast Food Items That Still Exist

Here's where you can still find some of your favorite "discontinued" fast food items.

July 3, 2018
Tim Convy

There's plenty of discontinued fast food items that we wish could come back. If you're willing to look, though, there's quite a few that you can actually still enjoy today like...

Popeyes' Onion Rings...  New Orleans

Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Biscuit...  Champaign, Springfield, Decatur, and Chicago

McDonald's Biscuits and Gravy...  Michigan and Tennessee

Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets...  Illinois and Texas

Sonic Drive-In's Pickle O's...  Ask for them, and they may still have them at many locations

Taco Bell's Salsa Verde...  Walmart

Click Here to see more.

 

