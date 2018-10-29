"Diet" Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Hershey's just announced they're going to start selling a new version of Reese's Cups in March that are 40% thinner than the current ones. So that means less chocolate, less peanut butter, and, by definition, fewer calories and less sugar.

There's no word on exactly HOW much "healthier" they'll be, but if we reduce the numbers on a current Reese's Cup by 40%, you'd drop from 110 calories to 66 . . . 6.5 grams of fat to 3.9 . . . and 11 grams of sugar to 6.6.

