Desserts You Can Make Using Snow

If you're feeling creative over the holidays, there are lots of recipes online that use snow as an ingredient. Here are three snow-based desserts you can try...

1. Peppermint Snow Ice Cream. Mix 8 cups of snow . . . a 14-ounce can of condensed milk . . . and a teaspoon of peppermint extract, and you’ve got yourself mint ice cream. Something SIMILAR to ice cream anyway.

2. Maple Candy. Heat some maple syrup in a pan to about 240 degrees. Then drizzle it in strips over packed snow, and roll it onto a popsicle stick. It won’t crystalize and harden, buy the end result should have a taffy-like consistency.

3. Hot Cocoa Slushies. Melt three ounces of chocolate, and stir in 2 teaspoons of cocoa powder, plus one-and-a-half tablespoons of sugar. Then remove it from the burner, and stir in a half-cup of milk . . . let it cool . . . and add one more cup of milk. At that point, you can start adding snow until it has the consistency of a slushy. Then just top it with whipped cream.

