Desserts You Can Make Using Snow

December 10, 2018
Tim Convy

If you're feeling creative over the holidays, there are lots of recipes online that use snow as an ingredient.  Here are three snow-based desserts you can try...

1.  Peppermint Snow Ice Cream.  Mix 8 cups of snow . . . a 14-ounce can of condensed milk . . . and a teaspoon of peppermint extract, and you’ve got yourself mint ice cream.  Something SIMILAR to ice cream anyway.

2.  Maple Candy.  Heat some maple syrup in a pan to about 240 degrees.  Then drizzle it in strips over packed snow, and roll it onto a popsicle stick.  It won’t crystalize and harden, buy the end result should have a taffy-like consistency.

3.  Hot Cocoa Slushies.  Melt three ounces of chocolate, and stir in 2 teaspoons of cocoa powder, plus one-and-a-half tablespoons of sugar.  Then remove it from the burner, and stir in a half-cup of milk . . . let it cool . . . and add one more cup of milk.  At that point, you can start adding snow until it has the consistency of a slushy.  Then just top it with whipped cream. 

