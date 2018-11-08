Dates Judge You Based On Where You Live

The person you are dating is JUDGING you on WHERE you live.

November 8, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Tyler Olson/Dreamstime.com)

Even geography is conspiring against you finding love.  A new survey asked 1,000 single men and women about different turn-offs, and it found that WHERE you live plays a huge part in your dating life...

1.  84% of women and 63% of men would stop dating someone if they lived with their parents.

2.  66% of women and 56% of men would end things if the other person lived in a, quote, "rough" neighborhood.

3.  47% of women and 34% of men would end things if your home isn't as NICE as theirs.

4.  30% of both women and men say they'd end things if you lived more than a half hour away from them, even if it's in the same town.

5.  And 20% of women and 39% of men would break things off if you had a roommate.

And if your living situation DOES pass the test, the survey also found the things inside your place that are major turnoffs.

The top four are:  Guns on display . . . a huge mess . . . empty alcohol bottles on display . . . and political paraphernalia. 

