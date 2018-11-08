Dates Judge You Based On Where You Live

Even geography is conspiring against you finding love. A new survey asked 1,000 single men and women about different turn-offs, and it found that WHERE you live plays a huge part in your dating life...

1. 84% of women and 63% of men would stop dating someone if they lived with their parents.

2. 66% of women and 56% of men would end things if the other person lived in a, quote, "rough" neighborhood.

3. 47% of women and 34% of men would end things if your home isn't as NICE as theirs.

4. 30% of both women and men say they'd end things if you lived more than a half hour away from them, even if it's in the same town.

5. And 20% of women and 39% of men would break things off if you had a roommate.

And if your living situation DOES pass the test, the survey also found the things inside your place that are major turnoffs.

The top four are: Guns on display . . . a huge mess . . . empty alcohol bottles on display . . . and political paraphernalia.

