The Craziest Ice Cream Flavors

The website Delish.com just put together a list of the STRANGEST or craziest ice cream flavors in every state. And here are 10 of the best ones...

1. Vietnamese Coffee with Frosted Almonds and Peanut Butter Curry ice cream in California.

2. A blend of orange, mango, and strawberry ice cream, served with a real SCORPION on top in Delaware.

3. Fruit Cake ice cream in Georgia.

4. Pineapple Cilantro ice cream in Kansas.

5. Lobster ice cream in Maine.

6. Old Bay crab seasoning ice cream in Maryland.

7. Olive Oil ice cream in New Jersey.

8. Horseradish ice cream in New York.

9. Kimchi and Rice in Oregon.

10. Tomato in Washington.

