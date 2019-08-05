The Cost Of Opening A Fast Food Franchise

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to open your own McDonald's or Chick-fil-A? Someone looked at a bunch of different franchises, and how much it costs to open one...

1. McDonald's. 40% of the initial costs if it's a new location, or 25% if it's an existing location. So a LOT of money. Plus, you need a net worth of at least 500 grand.

2. Taco Bell. $45,000 up front, and a net worth of $1.5 million.

3. 7-Eleven. It depends on location. But the average is about $200,000 to get started.

4. KFC. A $20,000 down payment, plus a $1.5 million net worth.

5. Burger King. As low as $15,000. But your net worth has to be at least $3 million.

6. Sonic. $45,000 and $1 million in assets.

7. Subway. Anywhere from $140,000 to $340,000. But no net worth requirements.

8. Wendy's. At least $2 million up front, plus a $5 million net worth.

9. Arby's. At least $315,000 to get started. Plus a net worth of $1 million.

10. Chick-fil-A. The down payment is only $10,000. And they don't say anything about net worth. But they're very selective, and want owners who are "hands on."

