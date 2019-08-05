The Cost Of Opening A Fast Food Franchise

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to open your own fast food franchise?

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to open your own McDonald's or Chick-fil-A?  Someone looked at a bunch of different franchises, and how much it costs to open one...

1.  McDonald's.  40% of the initial costs if it's a new location, or 25% if it's an existing location.  So a LOT of money.  Plus, you need a net worth of at least 500 grand.

2.  Taco Bell.  $45,000 up front, and a net worth of $1.5 million.

3.  7-Eleven.  It depends on location.  But the average is about $200,000 to get started.

4.  KFC.  A $20,000 down payment, plus a $1.5 million net worth.

5.  Burger King.  As low as $15,000.  But your net worth has to be at least $3 million.

6.  Sonic.  $45,000 and $1 million in assets.

7.  Subway.  Anywhere from $140,000 to $340,000.  But no net worth requirements.

8.  Wendy's.  At least $2 million up front, plus a $5 million net worth.

9.  Arby's.  At least $315,000 to get started.  Plus a net worth of $1 million.

10.  Chick-fil-A.  The down payment is only $10,000.  And they don't say anything about net worth.  But they're very selective, and want owners who are "hands on." 

