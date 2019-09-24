Here are a few COFFEE stats...

1. The average coffee drinker has two cups a day, and takes their first sip at 7:35 A.M.

2. 42% said they don't really NEED coffee in the morning. They wake up fine without it. So it's more about the taste and routine for a lot of us.

3. 30% of self-proclaimed coffee experts order specialty drinks that aren't on the menu.

4. 45% of coffee snobs will JUDGE you for pronouncing "espresso" as EX-presso. Even though that group was more likely to admit they've mispronounced it before.

5. The thing we care most about is how fresh our coffee is, followed by how much caffeine it's packing. A coffee's "taste profile" came in third.

6. The average person would drive two miles out of their way for better coffee.

7. How old were you when you had your first cup? The average answer was 16.

Click Here to see more.