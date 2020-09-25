Coffee-Mate's Newest Creamer Is Flavored Like Coffee??!!
Here's a flavor no one thought of before...
New Coffee Mate Unlocked coffe flavored creamers will be out in January 2021! Description via Coffee Mate: "Inspired by the unique characteristics of various coffee, Coffee mate Unlocked cuts any bitterness of traditional black coffee, while adding a creamy richness and the taste of a gourmet roast to your mug. Available in Classic Columbian and Italian Espresso varieties, Unlocked will be sold in grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide beginning in January 2021." Huge thanks to Coffee Mate's PR partners for the news and images!