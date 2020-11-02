Look: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Appearing On Boxes Of Chex Cereals For The Holidays
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend are coming soon to a CHEX box near you.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are constantly bringing fans inside of their home by sharing footage of their personal lives, including videos of their cooking and family time together. Now, we can bring them inside our homes because the couple is gracing the seasonal boxes of Chex cereal and offering creative ways to use the cereal for other treats.
The two are featured on the front of Chex boxes including the chocolate, rice, corn, and wheat flavors of the cereal. The boxes are decorated with festive ornament and pine branch graphics and Chrissy and John are wearing matching bright red outfits. In the photo they're picking from a bowl of Muddy Buddies with the caption "Make new legendary Muddy Buddies" next to the picture.
