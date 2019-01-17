Chocolate As Cough Medicine

According to a new study, CHOCOLATE might be a better cough suppressant than actual cough medicine.

Researchers in England took over 160 people with coughs and either gave them cough medicine with codeine, or a chocolate-based medicine called "Rococo."

And two days later, the people who used the chocolatey stuff reported a "significant improvement" in their symptoms compared to the people who took normal cough medicine.

