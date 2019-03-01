Chain Restaurants Born the Same Year As You

Someone looked at a bunch of fast food places and chain restaurants, and what year they opened. So you can see which restaurant was born the same year you were.

They went all the way back to 1940, and up to 2009. Sorry to all our eight- and nine-year-old listeners, you just missed the cut. Here are some highlights . . .

1940, Dairy Queen . . . 1941, Carl's Jr. . . . 1946, Chick-fil-A . . . 1950, Whataburger . . . 1952, KFC . . . 1954, Burger King . . . 1955, Waffle House . . . 1960, Hardee's . . . 1962, Taco Bell . . . 1964, Arby's. . . 1965, Subway . . . 1969, Wendy's . . .1971, Starbucks . . . 1973, Golden Corral . . . 1975, Chili's . . . 1978, The Cheesecake Factory . . . 1980, Applebee's . . . 1981, Quiznos . . . 1982, Olive Garden . . . 1983, Panda Express . . . 1984, Papa John's . . . 1985, Cinnabon . . . 1986, Five Guys . . . 1987, Lonestar Steakhouse . . .1988, Auntie Anne's . . .1990, Baja Fresh . . . 1993, Chipotle . . . 1995, Einstein Brothers Bagels . . . 1999, Checkers . . . 2004, Shake Shack . . . 2005, Pinkberry . . . 2007, Smashburger . . . and 2009, Umami Burger.

