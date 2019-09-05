The Cereals That Leave Behind The Best Milk

Which type of cereal leaves behind the best milk? Here are the winners from the recent online survey of more than 100,000 people...

1. Cocoa Puffs. 35% said it creates the best leftover cereal milk.

2. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, 22%.

3. Frosted Flakes, 7%.

4. Fruity Pebbles, also 7%.

5. Reese's Puffs, 6%.

6. Apple Jacks, just over 4%.

7. Froot Loops, 4%.

8. Cap'n Crunch, also 4%.

9. Lucky Charms, again 4% of the vote.

The other 7% of people voted for some other kind of cereal.

