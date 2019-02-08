Celebrating National Pizza Day

Tomorrow is National Pizza Day!

Tim Convy

(Photo by Srapulsar38/Dreamstime.com)

Tomorrow is National Pizza Day, which, frankly, feels like it's a pretty legitimate reason for celebrating.  So, here are some new pizza stats for you...

1.  98% of Americans like pizza, and 54% of us even say we LOVE IT.                                                                              

2.  Almost one in three people eat it at least once a week.

3.  33 million Americans would pick pizza as their last meal on Earth . . . and 26 million would give up getting-it-on for a year for unlimited pizza.

4.  The most popular toppings are pepperoni . . . sausage . . . mushroom . . . and bacon.  And the least popular are anchovies . . . eggplant . . . pineapple . . . and artichokes.

5.  When it comes to crusts, "regular" is the most popular type . . . thin crust is second . . . and deep dish is third. 

