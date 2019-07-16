Celebrate IHOP Day
Since IHOP was founded TODAY, they are celebrating with a deal for you!
July 16, 2019
Categories:
IHOP was founded on this day in 1958, and they're celebrating by offering short stacks of pancakes today for 58 cents.
Click Here to see more.
