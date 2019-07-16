Celebrate IHOP Day

Since IHOP was founded TODAY, they are celebrating with a deal for you!

July 16, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

IHOP was founded on this day in 1958, and they're celebrating by offering short stacks of pancakes today for 58 cents. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
IHOP
celebrate
day
Today
pancakes