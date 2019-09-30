Tickets For Possible NLCS Games At Busch Stadium On Sale This Week

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - Tickets for a possible National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium are going on sale this week. If the St. Louis Cardinals can beat the Atlanta Braves in a five-game series, they'll face either the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers or Washington Nationals in the best-of-seven NLCS.

Tickets for games that would be between Oct. 11-19 will go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 2, at noon.

First, the Cards will have to defeat the Braves in the NLDS, which begins in Atlanta on Thursday. If the Cardinals play the Dodgers, they would host NLCS Games Three, Four and Five at Busch Stadium on Oct. 14, 15, and 16, respectively.

But, if the Cardinals face either the Nationals or Brewers, St. Louis would host NLCS Games One, Two, Six and Seven at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 12, 18, and 19, respectively.

Tickets for the potential NLCS games will be available at Cardinals.com and via phone at 314-345-9000.

Ticketing details for possible World Series games will be announced at a later date.

