A food trends Instagram account called JunkBanter just revealed that a Cap'n Crunch PANCAKE MIX is in the works.

It's a collaboration between Cap'n Crunch and Aunt Jemima, and you'll be able to make buttermilk pancakes with little pieces of Crunch Berries in them. It should hit stores sometime soon.

Remember when they had a Pancake Cap’n Crunch? Well now they have Cap’n Crunch Pancake Mix! Coming soon (or at least eventually): Cap’n Crunch’s Berrytastic Pancake Mix, from the makers of Aunt Jemima. The pancake mix has “flavored bits” to add a Crunch Berry flavor to your pancakes. All you gotta do is add water, which is about where my culinary skills stop.