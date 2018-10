The website Delish.com put together a guide where you can see what candy was born the same year as you. Unfortunately, they don't have something for every year, but they've got most of the years between 1941 and 2015. The candies that were created the years

Courtney & Company were born are Sweet-Tarts, Laffy Taffy, Pop Rocks, and Big League Chew.

Click Here to see more.