Bruno Mars Donates Thanksgiving Dinners to 24,000 Hawaiians

Bruno Mars is from Hawaii, and he's making sure his people are taken care of this Thanksgiving. He's working with the Hawaii Community Foundation to donate 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

The Salvation Army says Bruno's contribution is "single-handedly expanding [their> reach," and is allowing them to include people who aren't able to leave their homes.

By the way, the number probably isn't random. It seems like a nod to his "24K Magic" album and tour.