Breakfast Habits

The website Delish.com did a very informal survey about our breakfast-eating habits.

1. Do you eat breakfast first thing, or wait an hour or two? 63% said they usually wait a while. The other 37% said they can't function until they've eaten breakfast.

2. Do you prefer a sweet breakfast like pancakes, or something savory like bacon and eggs? 62% went with savory, 38% chose sweet.

3. Do you pretty much ALWAYS try to eat a healthy breakfast? 43% claimed they do. 57% said sometimes, but they're not religious about it.

4. Do you usually eat the same breakfast every day? 40% said yes. 60% mix it up.

5. Do you love cereal, or hate it? 69% said they love it. 31% said they hate it. No room for people who just LIKE cereal, I guess.

6. Do you tend to skip breakfast a lot of the time? 40% said they do. 60% said they hardly ever skip breakfast.

7. Have you ever had pizza for breakfast? 64% said yes. 36% CLAIM they never have.

