Breakfast Habits

Here are a few questions about our breakfast habits.

June 19, 2018
Tim Convy

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features

The website Delish.com did a very informal survey about our breakfast-eating habits. 

1.  Do you eat breakfast first thing, or wait an hour or two?  63% said they usually wait a while.  The other 37% said they can't function until they've eaten breakfast.

2.  Do you prefer a sweet breakfast like pancakes, or something savory like bacon and eggs?  62% went with savory, 38% chose sweet.

3.  Do you pretty much ALWAYS try to eat a healthy breakfast?  43% claimed they do.  57% said sometimes, but they're not religious about it.

4.  Do you usually eat the same breakfast every day?  40% said yes.  60% mix it up.

5.  Do you love cereal, or hate it?  69% said they love it.  31% said they hate it.  No room for people who just LIKE cereal, I guess.

6.  Do you tend to skip breakfast a lot of the time?  40% said they do.  60% said they hardly ever skip breakfast.

7.  Have you ever had pizza for breakfast?  64% said yes.  36% CLAIM they never have. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
breakfast
Habits
Courtney & Company