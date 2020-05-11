Bono's Songs That "Saved His Life"

Bono from U2 turned 60 yesterday. And he celebrated by putting out a list of the 60 songs by other artists that "saved his life".

Here are 10 highlights from the list:

1. The Sex Pistols, "Anarchy In the UK"

2. Prince, "When Doves Cry"

3. Billie Eilish, "Everything I Wanted"

4. David Bowie, "Life on Mars?"

5. The Beatles, "I Want to Hold your Hand"

6. Ramones, "Swallow My Pride"

7. Public Enemy, "Fight The Power"

8. The Rolling Stones, "Ruby Tuesday"

9. Elton John, "Daniel"

10. Elvis Presley, "Heartbreak Hotel"

