Better Food For A Better Wedding Gift

There's a wedding RSVP card that's going viral right now for its pure insanity. The couple is offering people different options for dinner based on how much money they're planning to give as a gift. Here's the breakdown...

1. A gift up to $250? Pick roast chicken or swordfish.

2. $251 to $500? Sliced steak or poached salmon.

3. $501 to $1,000? Filet mignon or lobster tails.

4. $1,001 to $2,500 or more? Two pound lobster, a souvenir champagne goblet . . . or the vegetarian or Kosher option. That's right: Those two aren't offered at any of the lower gift levels.

As you might expect, people are just TEARING into this couple on social media.

