The Best Songs About Blue Eyes

If you have BLUE eyes, you'll really enjoy this list.

August 23, 2018
Billboard.com has a list of the "20 Best Songs About Blue Eyes: Critic Picks".  And since I have blue eyes, I thought you might enjoy it.  Here are a few of the BEST on the list...

"Behind Blue Eyes" by The Who

"Blue Eyes" by Mika

“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” by Crosby, Stills & Nash

"Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses

"Feels Like Summer" by Weezer

"Hey Blue Eyes" by Bruce Springsteen

"Grey Blue Eyes" by Dave Matthews

"Blue Eyes Blue" by Eric Clapton

Click Here to see more.

 

