The Best Nicknames For Baseball's "Players Weekend"

Major League Baseball is doing its "Players Weekend" thing again later this month, where players get to wear a NICKNAME on the back of their jersey. Here are the 10 highlights . . .

1. Michael Wacha of the St. Louis Cardinals is going with 'Wachamole.'

2. Hunter Pence of the San Francisco Giants chose 'Underpants.'

3. Brad Boxberger of the Arizona Diamondbacks is wearing two EMOJIS on his jersey . . . a cardboard box emoji, followed by a hamburger emoji. "Box burger," get it?

4. Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies is going with 'Big Fella' . . . so his teammate Tommy Hunter is trolling him by wearing the nickname 'Bigger Fella.'

5. Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers chose 'Pico de Gallo.'

6. James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners is 'Big Maple' . . . as in a maple leaf, because he's from Canada.

7. Brad Hand of the Cleveland Indians chose 'Brotein Shake.'

8. Yasmani Grandal of the L.A. Dodgers is going with the 'Yasmanian Devil.'

9. Shane Bieber of the Indians is going with 'Not Justin.'

10. Ender Inciarte of the Atlanta Braves chose 'Game Ender.'

