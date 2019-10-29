The Best McNugget Shape

If you didn't know this, there are four official shapes of Chicken McNuggets: Ball . . . bell . . . bone . . . and boot. And a new survey asked people which of those is best.

Boot got 36% of the vote for the clear win. Bone was next at 22% . . . bell got 13% . . . and ball got 7%.

If we were to speculate on WHY the voting went how it did, it'd probably be that boot is the most dip-able, and bell is least.

