The Best McNugget Shape

October 29, 2019
Tim Convy

If you didn't know this, there are four official shapes of Chicken McNuggets:  Ball . . . bell . . . bone . . . and boot.  And a new survey asked people which of those is best.

Boot got 36% of the vote for the clear win.  Bone was next at 22% . . . bell got 13% . . . and ball got 7%.

If we were to speculate on WHY the voting went how it did, it'd probably be that boot is the most dip-able, and bell is least. 

