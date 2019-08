A new survey asked Americans to name their favorite food served on a stick...

1. Corn dogs.

2. Popsicles.

3. Meat kebabs.

4. Caramel apples.

5. Lollipops.

6. Cake pops.

7. Fruit kebabs.

8. Cheesecake.

9. Pie pops.

10. Other foods on sticks, whatever they may be.

Click Here to see more.