The Best Fast Food Breakfast Menu Items

Thrillist has a new list of "The Best Breakfast at Every Fast Food Restaurant"...

- Burger King: French Toast Sticks

- Hardee's: Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

- Chick-fil-A: Chick-n-Minis

- Jack in the Box: Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

- McDonald's: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

- Sonic: Breakfast Toaster

- Starbucks: Spicy Chorizo, Monterey Jack & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

- Subway: Steak, Egg, and Cheese

- Taco Bell: Breakfast Crunchwrap

- Wendy's: Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

- White Castle: Breakfast Waffle Slider

Click Here to see more.