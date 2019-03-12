The Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names For 2019

The baseball writers at "USA Today" have a list of the 13 BEST fantasy baseball team names they've come across this year...

1. The Bryce Is Right . . . a reference to the Philadelphia Phillies signing Bryce Harper to a ridiculous 13-year, $330 million contract.

2. Mike Fiers Festival . . . which is a timely blend of Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers, and the horrendous 'Fyre Festival' that everyone is making documentaries about.

3. ManBearPuig . . . combining Yasiel Puig and a "South Park" joke.

4. Syndergaarden Cop . . . combining Noah Syndergaard and "Kindergarten Cop".

5. Rhys Lightning . . . combining Rhys Hoskins and "Greased Lightning" . . . the song from "Grease".

6. Rougie Hodor . . . combining Rougned Odor and Hodor from "Game of Thrones".

7. LeBronto Blue James . . . which is maybe a Canadian's hope that the Raptors trade for LeBron. Or that he pulls a Michael Jordan and plays some baseball.

8. Player Haders' Ball . . . which references Milwaukee pitcher Josh Hader.

9. Who's Your Vladdy? . . . which references future superstar Vlad Guerrero Jr.

10. Happy Gleyber Day . . . which combines Gleyber Torres and Labor Day.

11. The Gurriel with the Dragon Tattoo . . . which references Yuli Gurriel.

12. Honey Nut Chirinos . . . which references Robinson Chirinos.

13. Lindor Truffles . . . which references Francisco Lindor.

