The Best Donut Spots In St. Louis

KSDK has a great post on their website about the BEST spots to get DONUTS in St. Louis.  Here are some of the highlights...

Old Town Doughnuts – Florissant 

Donut Drive-In – Lindenwood Park Neighborhood

Donut Stop – Lemay 

Tony’s Donuts – Maryland Heights

World’s Fair Doughnuts – Southwest Garden Neighborhood

Other places they suggest to check out include...  Vincent Van Doughnut, Heaven Scent, Shamrock Donuts, Strange Donuts, and Ahne's Bakery.

