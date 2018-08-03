The Best Dollar Menu Items You Can Buy Today

The website Thrillist just put out a list of the BEST fast food items you can get for $1 or less. Here are their picks...

1. Burger King's cheeseburger.

2. Del Taco and Jack in the Box's tacos.

3. McDonald's McChicken.

4. Sonic's mini tots.

5. Taco Bell's shredded chicken mini quesadilla.

6. Wendy's buffalo chicken ranch sandwich.

7. White Castle's cheese slider.

8. Jimmy John's day-old bread.

