The Best Dance Songs About Candy

October is apparently international candy month, but even more importantly, it's the month of Halloween, so Billboard.com put together a list of the 10 best dance songs about CANDY.

Here are the ones they came up with, in no particular order:

1. "Candyman", Zedd, Aloe Blacc, and Grey

2. "Candy", Dillon Francis and Snappy Jit

3. "Sugar", Chrome Sparks

4. "Cigarettes and Chocolate", Chet Faker

5. "Purple Gusher", REZZ

6. "Sugar", Moon Boots

7. "Popcorn", Armin van Buuren and Alexander Popov

8. "Bubblegum", Ganja White Night

9. "Lollipop", Cirez D

10. "Pop Rocks", YOOKiE and Jameston Thieves

