The Best Classic Rock Albums to Own On Vinyl

The site LouderSound.com put out a list of "The 15 Best Classic Rock Albums to Own on Vinyl", and since everyone seems to be working on their vinyl collection again these days, here they are:

1. "Back in Black", AC/DC, 1980

2. "Paranoid", Black Sabbath, 1970

3. "Live and Dangerous", Thin Lizzy, 1978

4. "Sticky Fingers", The Rolling Stones, 1971

5. "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", The Beatles, 1966

6. "Hysteria", Def Leppard, 1987

7. "Harvest", Neil Young, 1972

8. "Hotel California", Eagles, 1976

9. "III", Led Zeppelin, 1970

10. "Rumours", Fleetwood Mac, 1977

11. "Are You Experienced?", Jimi Hendrix, 1967

12. "Appetite for Destruction", Guns N' Roses, 1987

13. "The Dark Side of the Moon", Pink Floyd, 1973

14. "Quadrophenia", The Who, 1973

15. "A Night at the Opera", Queen, 1975

