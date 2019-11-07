WalletHub.com ranked the best cities for Thanksgiving based on 20 different metrics, like food prices, flight delays, and Google searches. They also factored in how "thankful" people are by looking at how many people volunteer and donate to charity.

The top ten cities for Thanksgiving in 2019 are: St. Paul . . . Scottsdale, Arizona . . . Virginia Beach . . . Orlando . . . Denver . . . Gilbert, Arizona . . . Louisville, Kentucky . . . Raleigh, North Carolina . . . Irvine, California . . . and Norfolk, Virginia.

St. Louis was number 43.

San Antonio ranked as the most affordable city. Orlando is first in "celebrations and traditions." And Seattle is the most thankful.

Of the 100 cities they looked at, Stockton, California came in last overall. Followed by Oakland, California . . . Anchorage, Alaska . . . Fremont, California . . . and Cleveland.

