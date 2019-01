A new study found the 10 best cities for people who love coffee. And the rankings are based on just one factor: The number of coffee shops per capita. Here's the list...

1. Berkeley, California.

2. Vancouver, Washington.

3. San Francisco.

4. Seattle.

5. Portland, Oregon.

6. Salt Lake City.

7. Minneapolis.

8. Pittsburgh.

9. Everett, Washington.

10. Ann Arbor, Michigan.

