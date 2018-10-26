The Best Chocolate Candies

FiveThirtyEight.com did a huge ranking last year of the best Halloween candies, and now it's making the rounds again. Only one non-chocolate candy made their Top 10... Believe it or not, Reese's Pieces DON'T have any chocolate.

But a NEW survey also looked at our collective love of chocolate candy. And just like last year's FiveThirtyEight list, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups took the top spot. (

According to the new survey, here are our five favorite chocolate candies: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups . . . Kit Kats . . . Hershey's . . . Twix . . . and Milky Ways.

79% of people in the survey said they eat chocolate at least once a week. Milk chocolate is our favorite, then dark chocolate, and white chocolate in third place.

Only 7% said they never eat chocolate.

