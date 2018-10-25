An annual study ranks the best baseball cities according to 31 different metrics, like winning percentage, ticket prices, and how engaged fans are on social media. Here's the top ten...

1. New York.

2. Los Angeles.

3. St. Louis.

4. Atlanta.

5. Chicago.

6. San Francisco.

7. Cincinnati.

8. Boston.

9. Pittsburgh.

10. Arlington, Texas, where the Rangers play.

Out of the 26 cities with big league teams, Miami ranked last this year. The Diamondbacks have the cheapest seats. And the Cardinals still have the BEST FANS in baseball!

