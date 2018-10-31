The Best And Worst Halloween Candy

The website CandyStore.com just ran a survey of more than 40,000 people to figure out the ultimate Halloween candy rankings. And here's what they found.

The top 10 are:

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

2. Snickers.

3. Twix.

4. Kit Kat.

5. M&M's.

6. Nerds.

7. Butterfinger.

8. Sour Patch Kids.

9. Skittles.

10. Hershey's bars.

And the 10 worst are:

1. Circus peanuts.

2. Candy corn.

3. Wax cola bottles.

4. Necco Wafers.

5. Peanut butter kisses. (The ones wrapped in plain orange or black paper)

6. Tootsie Rolls.

7. Smarties.

8. Licorice.

9. Good & Plenty.

10. Mary Janes.

