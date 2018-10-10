The Best And Worst "Foodie" Cities In America

WalletHub.com just ranked more than 180 of the biggest cities in the country from the best "foodie" spot to the worst. And they used 29 different factors, including food prices, restaurants per capita, farmers' markets, cooking schools, and wine tours.

And the best city in the country is . . . Portland, Oregon. Here are the rest of the top 10:

San Francisco . . . Miami . . . New York City . . . Los Angeles . . . Orlando . . . Las Vegas . . . Seattle . . . San Diego . . . and Austin, Texas.

St. Louis came in at number 30 on the list.

The worst "foodie" city is . . . Pearl City, Hawaii. Here are the rest of the 10 worst:

West Valley City, Utah . . . Montgomery, Alabama . . . Augusta, Georgia . . . Jackson, Mississippi . . . Dover, Delaware . . . Columbus, Georgia . . . Moreno Valley, California . . . Fayetteville, North Carolina . . . and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

