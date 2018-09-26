The Best And Worst Coffee Cities In America

Americans drink approximately 400 million cups of coffee a day. And the website WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best place for coffee to the worst.

The rankings are based on 14 different factors, including coffee prices, coffee shops per capita, number of coffee shops outside of the major chains that get great reviews, and even events centered around coffee.

And the 10 best cities for coffee are:

New York . . . Seattle . . . San Francisco . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Los Angeles . . . D.C. . . . Chicago . . . Miami . . . Boston . . . and San Diego.

St. Louis came in at number 42.

The 10 worst are:

Toledo, Ohio . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Detroit . . . Laredo, Texas . . . Greensboro, North Carolina . . . San Bernardino, California . . . Stockton, California . . . Fresno, California . . . Baton Rouge, Louisiana . . . and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Click Here to see more.