The Best And Worst Cities For Singles
Here are the BEST and WORST cities for singles.
WalletHub.com just ranked 182 of the biggest cities in the country from the best place to be single to the worst .
The rankings are based on 34 factors, including the average cost of dinner at a restaurant and drinks . . . the percentage of the population that's single . . . activities . . . online dating opportunities . . . and even things like the price of gym memberships.
And the best city for single people is . . . Atlanta. The rest of the top 10 are:
Denver . . . San Francisco . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Los Angeles . . . Seattle . . . Chicago . . . San Diego . . . Minneapolis . . . and Portland, Maine.
St. Louis is number 31.
The worst city? Brownsville, Texas, in the southern tip of the state.
The rest of the 10 worst are: Pembroke Pines, Florida . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Pearl City, Hawaii . . . South Burlington, Vermont . . . Warwick, Rhode Island . . . Glendale, California . . . Lewiston, Maine . . . Yonkers, New York . . . and Laredo, Texas.
