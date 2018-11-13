The Best And Worst Cities For Singles

WalletHub.com just ranked 182 of the biggest cities in the country from the best place to be single to the worst .

The rankings are based on 34 factors, including the average cost of dinner at a restaurant and drinks . . . the percentage of the population that's single . . . activities . . . online dating opportunities . . . and even things like the price of gym memberships.

And the best city for single people is . . . Atlanta. The rest of the top 10 are:

Denver . . . San Francisco . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Los Angeles . . . Seattle . . . Chicago . . . San Diego . . . Minneapolis . . . and Portland, Maine.

St. Louis is number 31.

The worst city? Brownsville, Texas, in the southern tip of the state.

The rest of the 10 worst are: Pembroke Pines, Florida . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Pearl City, Hawaii . . . South Burlington, Vermont . . . Warwick, Rhode Island . . . Glendale, California . . . Lewiston, Maine . . . Yonkers, New York . . . and Laredo, Texas.

