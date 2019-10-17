Belleville Candy Company Created Candy Corn

Gustave and Albert Goelitz started their confectionary, Goelitz Candy Co. of Belleville, IL in 1869. Now known as the Jelly Belly Candy Co., the second generation of the Goelitz family specialized in the mass production of Candy Corn around 1898. It originated from their recipe for Royal Buttercreams. While production techniques may have changed over the years, it's still the same yummy recipe.

