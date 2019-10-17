Belleville Candy Company Created Candy Corn

Did you know that a candy company from BELLEVILLE actaully created CANDY CORN??!!

October 17, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Sam Greene/Goelitz Candy Company)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Gustave and Albert Goelitz started their confectionary, Goelitz Candy Co. of Belleville, IL in 1869.  Now known as the Jelly Belly Candy Co., the second generation of the Goelitz family specialized in the mass production of Candy Corn around 1898. It originated from their recipe for Royal Buttercreams. While production techniques may have changed over the years, it's still the same yummy recipe.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Belleville
created
candy
corn
company